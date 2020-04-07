The plan - which has the support of high-ranking federal officials, MLB, and the player's union - would have all teams playing games with no fans at stadiums in the Phoenix area.

Key to making this work is a large increase in coronavirus tests with quick turnaround time, and sources believe that could be ready early next month.

Logistics - including the idea of separating players from their families for a period of months - would obviously be tricky, but all parties seem interested in making the push.

Interested parties: Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (FOX, FOXA), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)