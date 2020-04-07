Thinly traded nano cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) spikes 55% premarket on increased volume in reaction to preliminary data on the use of its PLX cells in severely ill COVID-19 patients in Israel.

Seven ICU-housed patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome were treated under a compassionate use program. Six completed the seven-day follow-up period (the seventh is still within the period).

All survived. Three are in advanced stages of weaning from ventilators and four have experienced improvements in respiratory parameters. One remains on a ventilator but is stable and one deteriorated. Two patients (some are the same as above) with multi-organ failure prior to treatment showed clinical recovery in addition to respiratory improvement.

The company plans to pursue a multinational clinical trial for these patients.

PLX cell therapy utilizes placental cells to secrete therapeutic proteins that trigger the body's own repair mechanisms which allows it to grow blood vessels and deliver oxygenated blood to damaged tissue, thereby accelerating the healing process.