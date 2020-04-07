Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) says it is cutting its 2020-21 capital spending program by $750M, or 33%, to $1.55B, and will lower PAA common unit and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) share distributions payable in May by 50%, citing the uncertain duration of the current industry challenges.

Plains says lowering the Q1 distribution to $0.18 per PAA common unit and PAGP Class A share will save $525M on an annualized basis.

The company says it closed a sale on April 1, which generated $165M in proceeds brings YTD proceeds to $245M, and an additional $195M asset sale remains under definitive agreement and is expected to close later in the year.

Plains says it ended Q1 with $2.5B of committed liquidity and no near-term needs to access either the debt or equity capital markets.