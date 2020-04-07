JPMorgan lowers its estimates on Neutral-rated Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) as it sees the boost from higher retail sales as falling short of offsetting lower foodservice sales.

"We remain favorable in general to the BYND fundamentals over the long run, but we see too much near-term uncertainty to be constructive at this time, especially with 51% of 2019’s revenues going to foodservice," notes analyst Ken Goldman.

JP drops its price target to $77 from $108.