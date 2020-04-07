NXP's preliminary Q1 revenue misses estimates

Apr. 07, 2020 8:26 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)NXPIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reports preliminary Q1 revenue of $2.02B (consensus: $2.12B), which is below the $2.2B guidance midpoint due to a stronger than expected coronavirus impact.
  • Adjusted gross margin is expected at 51.8% (consensus: 53.1%) with a 24.8% operating margin.
  • The company says it chose not to ship roughly $150M in orders to distribution partners to maintain normal channel inventory.
  • NXP had a $1.1B cash balance at the end of March and has an untapped $1.1B revolving credit facility.
  • NXP will report Q1 results on April 27.
