NXP's preliminary Q1 revenue misses estimates
Apr. 07, 2020 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reports preliminary Q1 revenue of $2.02B (consensus: $2.12B), which is below the $2.2B guidance midpoint due to a stronger than expected coronavirus impact.
- Adjusted gross margin is expected at 51.8% (consensus: 53.1%) with a 24.8% operating margin.
- The company says it chose not to ship roughly $150M in orders to distribution partners to maintain normal channel inventory.
- NXP had a $1.1B cash balance at the end of March and has an untapped $1.1B revolving credit facility.
- NXP will report Q1 results on April 27.