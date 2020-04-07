Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) cuts its 2020 capital spending budget by as much as $20M, including a significant reduction in its SmartSystems manufacturing plans, to $5M-$10M, due to declining oil prices and reduced demand caused by the coronavirus.

The company also is implementing several SG&A cost-cutting measures, including executive salary reductions of 15%-20% and suspension of its variable cash compensation programs for all employees.

Smart Sand says Q1 sales volumes were strong, rising more than 60% to 757K tons from 462K tons in Q4 2019.