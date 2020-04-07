JPMorgan reiterates an Overweight rating on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) after taking in the firm's sales update and says it sees 18% total shareholder return from now to the end of the year.

Analyst Ken Goldman reminds investors that expected Kraft's organic sales number to be even higher than the foodservice business (~15% of total) and business out of China were drags during part of the quarter.

JP bumps up its price target on KHC to $30 from $29. Looking even further out, Goldman says history tells us that food stocks that go from being perceived as "risky" to "less risky" can experience strong multiple expansion.

Shares of KHC are up 4.21% premarket to $27.00.

Previously: Kraft +3% after sales update (April 6)