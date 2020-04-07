Eurozone banks' returns were already hurting before COVID-19, ECB says

Return on equity at the 13 banks supervised by the European Central Bank declined last year to 5.2% from 6.2% due to slowing economic growth and falling interest rates.

German banks were least profitable, as the 21 banks tracked by the ECB there had an average return of 0.08%, well below Italian banks' average ROE of 4.85%.

The figures show that Europe's banking sector was already stressed before the economic and financial disruption caused by actions taken to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg, told the Financial Times that eurozone banks are in "better shape now, with more capital and liquidity" than in the 2008 financial crisis.

Further, "the aggressive policy response limits the damage" as central banks inject trillions of euros into the financial system and governments promise similar amounts to support businesses and households, he said.