A new press release from AerCap (NYSE:AER) shows the company leased, purchased and sold 53 aircraft during the first quarter of 2020 and signed financing transactions for approximately $350M.

Concerns are still mounting for the aircraft lessor market as the coronavirus epidemic takes a bite out of air travel and plane production.

Aircraft leaser Avolon recently announced that 80% of customers have asked for relief on rental payments, while the company canceled or deferred 40% of its aircraft orders.

