Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) discloses that Q1 domestic same-store sales were up 9.9% after decelerating from the +11.5% pace of the first part of the quarter (Dec. 29-Jan. 25). Company-owned same-store sales were up 6.2% for the quarter that ran through March 28.

The same-store sales tally by Wingstop has a good chance of being at the very top of the restaurant sector.

Balance sheet update: "With uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 events, and as a cautionary measure, the Company borrowed $16 million under its outstanding variable funding notes to improve its cash position, providing the Company with an unrestricted cash balance of approximately $31 million at the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2020 compared to $12.8 million as of December 28, 2019."

WING +3.342% premarket to $87.50.

Source: Press Release