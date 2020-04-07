TransAlta's (NYSE:TAC) facilities are fully operational with the health recommendations related to COVID-19 as they provide 'essential services'.

On the liquidity front, the company has access to $1.7B (including $330M in cash) and are scheduled to receive $400M as second tranche of the Brookfield investment. This is sufficient for debt maturity in Nov 2020 and the next major debt repayment comes in Nov 2022.

More than 50% of its baseload merchant generation in Alberta is hedged in $52/MWh for the rest of 2020.

The company expects to fund both preferred and common stock dividends and is continuing with the stock buyback program subject to blackout periods.

On the Capex front, TransAlta continues to progress each of its construction projects and are focused on natural gas conversion strategy.