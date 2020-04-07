Raymond James cools on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on its expectation that the narrative around the growth stock will shift with demand trends likely to slow in March.

RJ notes that Shopify pulled its guidance last week to add a layer of uncertainty to near-term results. The firm thinks its near Street-low estimates could even prove to be aggressive.

The rating on Shopify is lowered to Market Perform from Outperform. The consensus sell-side rating on Shopify is Bullish.