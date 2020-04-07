Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) withdraws 2020 guidance, citing uncertainty related to the coronavirus, and says it has taken "labor-related cost actions" to reduce quarterly costs by $30M from Q1 levels.

Sunrun says it deployed 97.4 MW in Q1, below February's forecast of 102 MW.

In its direct business, despite installing less than expected due to the Covid-19 impact, Sunrun says it completed more installations in the second half of March than in the first half, both in total and adjusted for the number of business days.

The company also increased an existing tax-equity commitment "on economic terms materially identical to the existing facility."

Sunrun says it ended Q1 with $366M in total cash, a $3M increase from Q4, including $286M in unrestricted cash.