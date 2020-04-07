Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) says most of its retail stores in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East & Africa are now closed due to the pandemic. Some stores in the Asia/Pacific region have opened back up.

The company is not able to reasonably estimate the extent of the pandemic impact on its financial condition or results of operations at this time. "There is no certainty that measures the company takes will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19," warns EL.

On the financial front, Estee Lauder says it recently borrowed $1.3B under its $1.5B revolving credit facility and had ~$200M of commercial paper outstanding at the end of March. Buybacks have been paused.

Shares of Estee Lauder are up 2.68% premarket to $164.80.

SEC Form 8-K