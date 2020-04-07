Among investors looking to buy distressed mortgage-related assets on the cheap are Paul Singer's Elliott Management, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management, Leon Black's Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), and Howard Marks' Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK), according to a Bloomberg report.

"There's blood in the water," says Westwood Capital's Daniel Alpert.

Mortgage REIT (BATS:REM) managers may prefer dealing with the above players rather than their lenders, because they like having jobs. Banks will force asset sales to meet margin calls, while hedge funds and P-E players may be more flexible, i.e. accepting an equity stake in return for a capital infusion.

Interested players: New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT), New York Mortgage (NASDAQ:NYMT), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PMT), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC).