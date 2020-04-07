Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) has entered into a financial transaction with Yorkville Advisors Global (YA).

Under the agreement, on closing, YA will have converted a minimum of $3.8M into common and preferred stock and an additional $500K. YA will fund an additional $4M in new capital over the next 2 weeks.

This restructuring transforms the Company's balance sheet creating significant positive shareholders' equity, a requirement for a Nasdaq listing.

The new capital injection will provide enough runway for the company to implement a full commercial plan as it brings its FDA-approved non-opioid, Strontium89 Chloride USP Injection drug to market.