Redbook Johnson reports chain store sales increased 5.3% for the week ending April 4 to cool down from the 6.3% pace a week ago and 9.1% mark from two week ago.

"Retailers selling essential consumer goods noted that store traffic dropped compared with a few weeks ago, in part due to limiting customers traffic capacity, fewer panic-buyers and offering delivery or curbside pickup as people observed social distancing guidelines," notes Redbook Johnson.

March sales are expected to be up 7.8% Y/Y.