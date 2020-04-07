Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) says it has begun taking steps to temporarily suspend mining and processing activities at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, in response to government mandated efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The Mexican government has determined that mining is not considered an essential business, thus operations at Palmarejo will be restricted until April 30.

In light of the temporary suspension, Coeur says it is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

FY 2019 production at Palmarejo totaled 6.7M silver oz. and 112K gold oz.

Coeur's other active mines all continue to operate at full capacity, and there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the company's portfolio.