Seeking Alpha
On the Move

RTX, SKT among premarket gainers

|About: Sasol Limited (SSL)|By: , SA News Editor

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +47%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) +42%.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +35% on positive top line results from its phase II NASH study with Namodenoson.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +35% on selling CRE debt, explores financing alternatives.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO+33%.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +32%.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +32% on positive effect of PLX cells in COVID-19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +32%.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) +27% on the advancement of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) +26%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT+25%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +25%.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +25%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) +23%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +22%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +21%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +20%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) +20%.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +20%.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +19%.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +19%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +19%.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) +18%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +18%.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +18%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +18%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) +18%.