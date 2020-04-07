RTX, SKT among premarket gainers

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +47%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) +42%.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +35% on positive top line results from its phase II NASH study with Namodenoson.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +35% on selling CRE debt, explores financing alternatives.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +33%.
Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +32%.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +32% on positive effect of PLX cells in COVID-19.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +32%.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) +27% on the advancement of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) +26%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +25%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +25%.
United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +25%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) +23%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +22%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +21%.
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +20%.
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) +20%.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +20%.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +19%.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +19%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +19%.
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) +18%.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +18%.
Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +18%.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +18%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) +18%.