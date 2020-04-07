RTX, SKT among premarket gainers

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +47% .

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) +42% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +35% on positive top line results from its phase II NASH study with Namodenoson.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) +35% on selling CRE debt, explores financing alternatives.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +33% .

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) +32% .

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +32% on positive effect of PLX cells in COVID-19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) +32% .

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) +27% on the advancement of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) +26% .

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) +25% .

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) +25% .

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +25% .

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) +23% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +22% .

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +21% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +20% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) +20% .

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +20% .

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) +19% .

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +19% .

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) +19% .

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) +18% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +18% .

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +18% .

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +18% .