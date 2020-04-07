As part of a business update posted today, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) says it's preserving cash by significantly reducing expenses and deferred nearly all of our capital spending. The company also discloses that it took on a new term loan to provide further liquidity.

Darden also ripped off the Band-Aid by providing an early look at FQ4 results. Same-restaurant sales are down 39.1% QTD, including tailing off over 70% for each of the last three weeks. Those results aren't necessarily shocking, but Darden is one of the first operators to print a number.

DRI +10.68% premarket to $58.00 amid a broad market rally.

Source: Press Release