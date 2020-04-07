With many physician practices discontinuing nonesssential surgeries and procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) has received requests for rent relief from many of its physician tenants.

The REIT's medical office portfolio represents 29% of its net operating income.

PEAK is implementing a deferred rent program for non-health system/hospital tenants.

In its senior housing portfolio, representing 34% of NOI, total blended occupancy at March 31 of 83.4% declined from 83.7% on March 15 and 83.8% on Feb. 29; after mid-March move-ins declined in response to COVID-19 protocols.

For the senior housing segment, total costs during the pandemic impact period may be 5%-15% higher than PEAK's original 2020 annual plan.

Reports confirmed resident COVID-19 cases at 22 of its 222 communities, with deaths at 11 of them.

In its life science portfolio, which accounts for 31% of NOI, the REIT has received a limited number of rent deferral requests from tenants.