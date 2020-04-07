Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) announces, what it says, are positive results from a 60-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Namodenonson in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with or without nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The primary endpoints were the change in ALT (liver enzyme) levels from baseline and the change in MRI-determined hepatic steatosis from baseline at week 12.

The study appeared to miss both endpoints. The ALT change from baseline in the 25 mg arm failed to sufficiently separate from placebo (p=0.079) as did, apparently, the 12.5 mg arm (no p value provided).

The change from baseline in MRI-PDFF showed a "trend" of decrease in both the 25 mg and 12.5 mg arms.

The proportion of patients who achieved ALT normalization at follow-up was statistically significant compared to control (37% vs. 10%; p=0.038), a secondary endpoint.