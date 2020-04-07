Total (NYSE:TOT) says it closed the sale of its interest in offshore Brunei to Royal Dutch Shell and that it would divest its marketing and services business in Liberia and Sierra Leone to Conex Oil & Gas Holdings, for a total value of more than $400M.

Total says it received approval from authorities to complete the sale of its wholly owned Brunei subsidiary. which holds a 86.95% interest in Block CA1, to Shell, and signed a deal to sell its network of 63 service stations, general trade fuel sales and petroleum products import and storage operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Separately, Total says its two LNG-powered Very Large Crude Carriers, which can carry 300K tons of crude oil each, will be delivered in 2022 and join its time-chartered fleet.