Wedbush sees consumer behavior trends still lining up favorably for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON).

"There is no shortage of indications that many gym-goers are looking to buy Peloton products to stay fit during the current phase of social distancing, and given the stickiness of the offering, many buyers are likely to be enduring subscribers. Additionally, once we return to normal, the pandemic will likely prompt a segment of the population to rethink their fitness routine," writes analyst James Hardiman.

While the firm is less confident that Q3 EBITDA generation will be improved given what have likely been increased costs on both the delivery and the subscription side, Q4 margins are seen holding up through better mix, more leverage and fewer studio costs should help 4Q margins.

PTON is on the Wedbush Best Ideas List.