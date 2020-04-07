In a fresh update, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) says it expect higher sales in some markets and channels (U.S., Europe, large grocery/retail chains) during the stay-at-home lockdown period as consumers significantly increase their current food purchasing decisions.

MDLZ also expects lower revenue in some of emerging market nations that have a higher concentration of traditional trade outlets (such as small family-run stores), as well as in the travel retail and foodservice businesses.

The net effect of the pandemic could be negative when additional costs are factored in.

Shares of MDLZ are up 1.55% in early action.

SEC Form 8-K