Kudlow hopes COVID-19 shutdown to be eight weeks max - Fox News

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow hopes that four to eight weeks will be the maximum length of economic shutdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, he told Fox News.

“The president would like to reopen the economy as soon as he can and we are planning internally, we’re looking at a number -- and, say, most of this is health and virus related metrics, but we also are looking at the economics of the story, how best to get us going,” he said.

So far the U.S. has issued $50B of loans to small businesses as of Monday night, representing ~178K loans from 300 lenders, Kudlow said. (Note: The CARES Act provides for $349B of loans under the payroll protection program.)

Still, the U.S. certainly will have at least a couple more weeks of bad economic numbers, Kudlow said.