Stocks surge for second straight day; energy, financials lead

Stocks maintain Monday's momentum with another surge at the open, as investors gain encouragement from the slowing of the global coronavirus case count and the possibility of another stimulus package that could top $1T; Dow +3.1% , S&P 500 +2.7% , Nasdaq +2.3% .

"The bear market has most likely discounted a depression-like recession packed into Q2 and Q3," says Ed Yardeni. "The market's recent action suggests that investors are betting on an economic recovery starting during Q4 and continuing through 2021."

European bourses trade broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +3.8% , U.K.'s FTSE +3.2% and France's CAC +2.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +2% .

In the U.S., energy ( +6.3% ), financials ( +4.6% ) and industrials ( +4.2% ) are the early sector standouts.

10-year U.S. Treasury yield up 6 bps to 0.74%.