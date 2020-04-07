A MoffettNathanson call sounding a positive note for comms tower companies is most positive on SBA Communications (SBAC +2.7% ), which earns an upgrade to Buy from Neutral.

It has the highest-quality bottom line metrics, the most appealing asset mix and the cleanest outlook, the firm says of a sector where the stocks aren't nearly as expensive as they look, given it may take years to reflect the net present value of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger developments, including Dish Network's burgeoning wireless network.

It's Neutral on American Tower and Crown Castle, but has raised its SBAC price target to $327 from $262, implying 15% upside.