Zynex (OTC:ZYXI +10.4% ) reports 126% Y/Y order growth in Q1 and 3% sequentially growth.

Due to the solid increase in orders and strong collections, the Company increased Q1 revenue estimate to $14.9M to $15.4M compared to prior range of $14M to $14.5M and adjusted EBITDA to come in between $2.8M and $3.3M vs. prior outlook of $2.3M to $2.8M.

The Company is increasing its FY2020 revenue estimate to between $78M to $83M vs. prior guidance range of $75M to $80M and adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $15M to $18M.