"We haven't seen anything like what we're experiencing today," Exxon Mobil (XOM +4.9% ) CEO Darren Woods said in a conference call after the company detailed spending cuts, the last of the oil majors to do so.

Exxon's 30% cut in capital spending exceeds those of BP, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, which have made 20%-25% reductions.

The company sets 2020 capital spending at $23B - and could go lower if required - after spending $26B last year and previously expecting to spend up to $33B this year; $30B-$35B had been planned for the next several years, but Woods says 2021 spending could come down as well.

Exxon expects to reduce Permian Basin production by ~15K boe/day this year but by 100K-150K boe/day in 2021; the Permian accounts for the largest share of the company's capex cuts.

The company does not detail its Permian spending cuts, but RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria estimates the company was spending $5B-$6B per year in the play, "and we see no reason why capex and the rig count cannot be reduced by 50% at a minimum in 2020."

The dividend remains a high priority but "will be a function of how long this plays out," Woods tells CNBC. "If we haven't seen a recovery next year, you know it will be a different environment that we're in."

Exxon expects world oil demand to tumble 25%-30% in the short term, but Woods reiterates the company's belief that global demand for oil will grow: "The economy will rebound despite the shocks from the pandemic."