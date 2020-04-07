AT&T (T +2.8% ) has moved its 2020 annual meeting to a webcast rather than an in-person meeting, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 24.

Stockholders who have a control number (sent separately) will be able to log into that webcast site and submit questions in advance. They'll also use that control number to vote before or during the meeting. Those holding shares through a brokerage or other entity will continue to provide voting instructions to those firms.

The public can attend as well, visiting the same link and choosing "other stockholders/guests."