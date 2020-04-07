Some employees at JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.4% ) and other banks say they're caught between managers telling them to come into offices and government officials urging workers to stay at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

With billions of dollars at stake, firms are trying to keep enough on-site staffing to ensure rapid trading, Bloomberg reports.

On April 2, JPMorgan employees were sent an e-mail saying that "the trading desk will be in the office unless they have a medical condition with a Dr.'s note."

A company spokesman says that anyone "who doesn't feel comfortable coming into the office doesn’t have to."

Other banks are vaunting their work-from-home policies. Goldman Sachs (GS +3.1% ) says about one in every 50 workers is on site and Bank of America (BAC +2.7% ) has about one in 20 in the office.

At JPMorgan, one in five in trading is on site.

At BGC Partners (BGCP -2.0% ), though, memo notified employees that their offices remain open and "driving to offices and using mass transit are permitted in order to travel to and from our office."

Still, one person who became ill at BGC credited managers for sending the entire desk home after the first of two people got sick.