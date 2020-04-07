A general sense that lockdown orders can end in the U.S in four to eight weeks is giving a lift to the beat-up travel sector. While working out when business and vacation travel will actually pick back up is still a big wildcard, investors have been looking for a peak pandemic turning point.
Cruise liners: Royal Caribbean (RCL +23.7%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +18.2%), Carnival (CCL +16.6%).
Hotels: Hyatt Hotels (H +8.6%), Marriott International (MAR +10.3%), Choice Hotels International (CHH +9.2%) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +8.3%).
Casinos/resorts: Eldorado Resorts (ERI +12.5%), Century Casinos (CNTY +10.3%), OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW +5.8%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +7.3%) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +7.8%).
Airlines: Mesa Air (MESA +12.7%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +21.8%), SkyWest (SKYW +12.1%), Alaska Air Group (ALK +11.9%) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +10.5%).
Online sites: Booking Holdings (BKNG +3.3%), Expedia (EXPE +8.5%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +6.1%) and Trip.com (TCOM +5.8%).