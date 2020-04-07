A general sense that lockdown orders can end in the U.S in four to eight weeks is giving a lift to the beat-up travel sector. While working out when business and vacation travel will actually pick back up is still a big wildcard, investors have been looking for a peak pandemic turning point.

Cruise liners: Royal Caribbean (RCL +23.7% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +18.2% ), Carnival (CCL +16.6% ).

Hotels: Hyatt Hotels (H +8.6% ), Marriott International (MAR +10.3% ), Choice Hotels International (CHH +9.2% ) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +8.3% ).

Casinos/resorts: Eldorado Resorts (ERI +12.5% ), Century Casinos (CNTY +10.3% ), OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW +5.8% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +7.3% ) and Boyd Gaming (BYD +7.8% ).

Airlines: Mesa Air (MESA +12.7% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +21.8% ), SkyWest (SKYW +12.1% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK +11.9% ) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +10.5% ).