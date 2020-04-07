UBS turns bullish on Constellation Brands (STZ +7.6% ) on its view that the long-term opportunity outweighs the near-term risks.

"We see STZ as well positioned through the on-premise slowdown due to limited exposure (15%), and recognized brands to weather a period where consumers buy what they know. After restrictions are lifted, we do however expect a more lasting behavioral shift to favor outdoor social gatherings over bar/resto traffic, which favors the STZ Brands," advises analyst Sean King.

UBS assigns a price target of $180 to STZ, which is 18X P/E and 14X EBITDA. The PT reps 18% upside potential for shares.