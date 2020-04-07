Mnuchin says 'there will be money' for SBA's PPP loans - Fox Business

With small businesses swamping banks with requests for payroll loans that were launched on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo, "If you can't get the loan today or tomorrow, don't worry... there will be money."

"If we run out of money, we'll go back for more," he added.

Under the new SBA Payroll Protection Program, the loans are forgiven if 75% of the loans go to pay employees.

And he emphasizes that the money is meant to pay employees even if the businesses aren't allowed to open yet due to stay-at-home orders from states.

"All these small businesses need to do is pay their employees. If they're closed and there's no work to do, they don't have to come in," Mnuchin said.

The Treasury is also working with the Fed to get set up a Main Street lending facility. "We hope to have that up running quickly," he said.

Mnuchin said he's pleased that "corporate bond markets appear to be open." The Treasury is working on other programs there as well as a municipal program.