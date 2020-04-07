Apparel stocks continue to trade with volatility off COVID-19 developments, today to the upside as case growth appears to be peaking in parts of the U.S. and some improving trends continue to be reported out of Europe.
Of course, apparel has a long way to go to fully recover from the sell-off that began when China starting shutting down factories early in the year and pulling back on spending.
Notable gainers include Caleres (CAL +38.4%), Tapestry (TPR +7.7%), Foot Locker (FL +7.1%), Wolverine World Wide (WWW +4.8%), Kohl's (KSS +20.9%), Guess (GES +14.5%), Nordstrom (JWN +11.7%), Chico's FAS (CHS +10.0%), Steven Madden (SHOO +4.2%), G-III Apparel (GIII +26.3%), Capri (CPRI +23.4%), PVH (PVH +13.2%), Kontoor Brands (KTB +7.4%), Ralph Lauren (RL +8.6%), Levi Strauss (LEVI +5.2%), Oxford Industries (OXM +10.1%), Hanesbrands (HBI +4.7%), Gildan Activewear (GIL +7.66%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +10.4%) and Gap (GPS +6.8%).