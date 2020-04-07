Pelosi sees next relief bill at $1T or more

Congress's next coronavirus economic relief bill will add at least $1T to previous stimulus bills, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on a private conference call, Bloomberg reports, citing people who were on the call.

Much of the next package would be adding more funds to programs created in the bill signed into law last month, with additional direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment insurance, and more funds for the Payroll Protection Program.

She also wants the bill to help state and local governments, she said, especially for smaller municipalities.

Pelosi said she hopes the next relief bill is passed this month; the House isn't scheduled to be back in session until at least April 20, but it can pass legislation with most members out of town if no one objects.