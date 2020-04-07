Four tankers carrying U.S. liquefied natural gas are on their way to China after the Beijing government started granting tax waivers to some importers, Reuters reports, citing shipping and trade sources.

It is the first time since March 2019 that shipments have resumed after the trade war during which China raised tariffs on LNG imports from the U.S. to 25%.

The tankers reportedly are heading to Tianjin, where Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) operate LNG terminals; two of the tankers reportedly loaded from Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass, La., terminal, and one loaded from Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana.

Asian LNG prices dropped to a record low last week as demand plunged in several key importers, including India, where lockdowns to fight the coronavirus have restricted industrial output; demand is recovering in China as people return to work, and LNG shipments are expected to rise.

