Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is withdrawing its FY20 revenue guidance.

The Company is unable to estimate the overall impact on its operations and financial results, which could be material.

SIEN has also taken pre-emptive steps to curtail spending, including implementing company-wide hiring restrictions, temporary pay reductions for all management-level employees, reducing discretionary spending, reducing capital expenditures, and delaying non-essential projects.

Co. has also placed select employees on furlough, and will continue to do so as management determines necessary.

The Company’s miraDry segment will focus on driving high margin, bioTip utilization to its existing installed base combined with a controlled placement of consoles, and will realign and reduce its global salesforce and manufacturing operations consistent with this focus.