In a corporate update, Franco-Nevada (FNV -4.9% ) notes operations have been temporarily suspended at First Quantum's Cobre Panama copper complex.

Franco-Nevada's streaming agreement with Cobre Panama makes it highly exposed to the production from the mine.

The company says the Antamina, Antapaccay and Candelaria assets continue to perform close to expectations based on recent information provided by the operators.

Of the 52 smaller cash-flowing assets in Franco-Nevada's portfolio, 11 have announced temporarily reduced or curtailed production.

Franco-Nevada says it is withdrawing previous 2020 sales guidance for gold equiv. oz., citing higher uncertainty going forward.

The company says it had cash holdings of $205M and undrawn credit facilities of $1.1B as of March 31.