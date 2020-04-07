SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) provides third resource update for Alpala, the project’s main deposit, that showed it’s bigger than anticipated.

The fresh report adds 1.6M tonnes of copper, 2.5M ounces of gold and 92.2M ounces silver, to Alpala’s measured and indicated mineral resources.

The deposit’s resource now stands at 2.66B tonnes at 0.53% copper-equivalent in the measured and indicated categories, and 544M tonnes at 0.31% copper-equivalent in the inferred category.

“This significantly increases our confidence that the economics identified in the preliminary economic assessment are achievable and are based on a bankable porphyry orebody,” CEO Nick Mather said in the statement.