NCR (NYSE:NCR) expects Q1 revenues in the range of $1.49B to $1.5B vs. a consensus of 1.49B.

Segment operating income in the range of $95M to $105M.

Net income in the range of $15M to $25M.

Adj. EBITDA in the range of $180M to $190M.

Cash and cash equivalents in the range of $1.19B to $1.23B.

NCR has taken several steps to build a cash reserve to maximize financial liquidity and flexibility, including suspending share repurchase programs, limiting M&A activity, reducing salary, reducing planned capital expenditures, eliminating contractors, curtailing travel, freezing merit increases and hiring and drawing down on revolving credit facility.

In addition, NCR says that "The recent COVID-19 outbreak could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations".