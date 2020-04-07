Zambia's government says Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +9.0% ) declared force majeure and will shut its copper mines in the country due to the coronavirus, but it rejects the company's move as it would place 11K jobs at risk.

Mines Minister Musukwa says Glencore plans to put its Mopani Copper Mines operations under care and maintenance for three months, but the government will not accept the company's plans because the reasons cited "do not conform with the law" and the "situation does not amount to force majeure."

Glencore recently said it was reviewing its Zambian operations amid spiraling costs and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

MCM, which produced 119K metric tons of copper in 2018, is 73.1% owned by Glencore, 16.9% by First Quantum Minerals and 10% by Zambia's mining investment arm.