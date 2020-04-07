Senate working on more funding for small businesses, Rubio says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are working together for additional funding for the small business loans, Senator Marco Rubio writes in a tweet.

They hope to approve the additional funding on Thursday, April 9, via a voice vote.

"We will need at least another $200-$250 billion for #PPPloan," Rubio said.

In previous comments, President Trump said he'd go back to Congress for more money if the small business loan program needed it.

Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking to put together a $1T+ follow-up bill to the CARES Act that was signed into law last month.

