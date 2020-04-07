Aytu Bioscience receives $23M from warrant exercises

Apr. 07, 2020 12:01 PM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)AYTUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Aytu BioScience (AYTU -2.9%) has received over the preceding three weeks over $23M in cash proceeds from warrant exercises with prices ranging from $1.25 to $1.50.
  • The warrants had a weighted-average exercise price of $1.35.
  • In total, ~17.1M warrants were exercised.
  • Based on 17.5M shares outstanding at the end of 2019, the total dilution from the warrant exercises to current shareholders appears to be about 50% (17.5M/34.6M).
  • The Company also announced a cash and equivalents of ~$62.5M as of March 31, 2020.
