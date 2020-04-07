Golar LNG (GLNG -18.3% ) sinks to a 52-week low after its Gimi MS subsidiary received a force majeure claim related to a floating natural gas facility.

The unit says it received the notice from BP because of an inability to receive a new floating LNG vessel offshore West Africa in 2022 as scheduled because of effects from the coronavirus.

BP estimates a one-year delay and that it is "not currently possible to mitigate or shorten this delay."

Golar wants BP to clarify the claim, questioning how such a recent force majeure event could immediately impact the schedule by a year.