Imperial Capital has cut MSG Networks (MSGN +5% ) to In Line from Outperform.

With live sports off the air, there's a risk of accelerated cord-cutting hitting the company, the firm says. It's cutting estimates for fiscal 2020 and 2021.

There's also a reduced prospect for M&A with the macro situation, Imperial adds.

It cut its price target to $11 from $24; with today's move up, that target implies just 5% upside.

Sell-side analysts overall are Neutral on MSG Networks; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.