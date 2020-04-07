New York's new virus cases fall for third straight day

The state of New York says the number of new coronavirus cases declined declined for a third straight day to 8,147 on Tuesday vs. 8,658 on Monday.

The increase in ICU admissions related to coronavirus also decreased for the third day.

However, the number of coronavirus deaths rose by 731 yesterday, the single-business daily jump in virus deaths since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

At the White House coronavirus briefings, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has explained that the peak of death will generally lags the apex of hospitalizations.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of COVID-19 patients being placed on ventilators has been better than expected in recent days.