Petrobras (PBR +7.3% ) projects 2.07M bbl/day of domestic oil production in April, down by 69K bbl/day from its last confirmed output level in February.

The company has said it is shutting in 200K bbl/day of production in response to the oil price crash and weak demand due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Also, Petrobras says it made an oil discovery at an exploratory well in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block in the Campos Basin.

The block, which is 100% owned by Petrobras, is one of the company's blocks in Brazil's rich pre-salt area.