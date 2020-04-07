Bandwidth (BAND -0.7% ) has been approved to purchase a 40-acre plot in North Carolina for a new headquarters.

The company will pay $30M for the plot, which is currently managed by North Carolina primarily for State Fair parking.

Bandwidth agrees to improve parking capacity and function for the State Fair as part of the deal.

It's also committing to hire 1,165 new employees over the next eight years, and will receive up to $32M in job development grants if it does so (over a 12-year period starting in 2024).